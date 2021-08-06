The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has urged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to address bottlenecks in the ports for efficient maritime trade in the country.

Saraki made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She reiterated that the gridlock at the Apapa has to be eliminated to boost port efficiency, and that the Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC).

He urged the agencies to synergise on ways the country’s ports can be more efficient.