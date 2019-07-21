Embattled APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, responding to the latest war of words between him and former party chairman Chief John Oyegun, said that though he does not want to join issues with his predecessor, he would have preferred him to address him directly.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Simon Ebegbulem, the party leader said:

“I have no comment. Chief Oyegun is a respected leader of the party and an elder statesman.”

“Comrade Oshiomhole has so much respect for him. If he really want to address Oshiomhole he can come out openly to address the man who succeeded him in office and not one Morphy,” the statement read.