From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State has lamented that it has suffered political injustice in the past 55 years and called for equity and fairness.

The people, who spoke through the Ogoni Democracy and Development Forum (ODDF), said a step towards addressing the political marginalisation meted out to the ethnic nationality, is for the prominent political parties to field Ogoni, as governorship candidates in the 2023 election.

Convener of ODDF and former President of Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Legborsi Pyagbara, said the essence of federal character policy was a conscious effort to ensure all parts of the country catch up accordingly, stressing that Rivers State could not act differently.

Pyagbara expressed concerns that since 1967 till date, Ogoni ethnic nationality has not been either appointed or elected governor, deputy governor, House of Assembly Speaker or Chief Judge of the State Judiciary.

He declared: “The Ogoni ethnic block is among the most disadvantaged in terms of distribution of political offices by ethnic group or senatorial district.

“The issue at stake is about promoting political justice to the different component ethnic groups that currently make up Rivers State and not a mere political expression of riverine or upland. Besides, upland/riverine has never be used to determine political leadership in Rivers State as can be seen from various tables.”

The immediate past president of MOSOP wondered whether it was a plot against Ogoni people from rising to relevance in the state, insisting that justice is about equity and ethnic justice would address disharmony in Rivers.

He urged: “It is in recognition of the above that we wish to appeal to all people of good conscience and believers in justice to use their goodwill to facilitate justice for the Ogoni people, as this would be good business for us all.

“The Ogoni national healing and reconciliation process with the Nigeria state nay Rivers State, can actually take off from this point. We passionately appeal that for 2023, a Rivers governor of Ogoni extraction be put in place.”