From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi, has explained reasons behind his opposition to the separatist agitations in the region being spearheaded by Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

Umahi argued that dividing the nation into independent nations will not solve the problems, noting that the resources of the country were enough to cater for everyone and improve the lives of the people.

Speaking at the Day-4 of the ongoing one-week fasting and prayer on insecurity in the state at the International Conference Centre in Abakaliki, Umahi, however, regretted that the resources were not being properly utilised by leaders of the nation which he said creates hardship and imposes unnecessary suffering on the citizenry.

He opined that it was the actions of the leaders and hardship in the country that were fueling the separatist agitations because the promoters of separations think erroneously that a new country will give birth to a new set of leaders who will have the interests of the masses at heart.

He expressed his belief in one united Nigeria and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the issues fueling agitations in the zone and urgently address them for the interest of peace and unity of the country.

“In every agitation, there is a reason. The agitators have their reasons. But I believe in a united Nigeria; I believe that Nigeria should look into the complaints of the people of the South East. I don’t believe in violence, I don’t believe that we should divide Nigeria but I believe in fairness, Justice, Equity, I believe in that for the South East, I believe in that for other regions of Nigeria.

“The resources of this country, if we dwell in peace, if we dwell in unity, if we dwell in fairness and justice, is enough to secure the future of our children. All that is needed is for our leaders to change their hearts.”