President Buhari, will on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly on efforts by his administration to address security challenges across the country.

Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, disclosed this via her verified Twitter handle, @Laurestar, on Monday.

She tweeted: “President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020.”

The House of Representatives had last week Tuesday invited the President to appear on the floor of the parliament and explain the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The decision was a fallout of a motion of urgent national importance moved by the Borno State caucus on the last weekend’s killing of farmers in the state.

The Senate had also in a separate resolution asked the president to sack his service chiefs.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last Wednesday said Buhari had agreed to appear before the lawmakers and speak on the security challenges confronting the nation.

Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisations (NIDO worldwide) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the nation’s security architecture in order to bring an end to insurgency and banditry in parts of the country.

NIDO, in a statement yesterday, condemned the killings of farmers and fishermen in Jere and Zabarmari areas of Borno during a recent Boko Haram attack.

The statement was jointly signed by E. C. Ejiogu, Bashir Obasekola, Obed Monago, Gary Unamadu and Obinna Kingsman, Chairmen of NIDO in Asia, Europe, Americas, Oceania and Africa, respectively.

“We condemn in strong terms this barbaric act of these terrorists, who have decided to demonstratively attack and behead unarmed civilian farmers, cause fear and pandemonium and thereby undermining the food security and wellbeing of Nigerians,” NIDO Worldwide said.

The organisations commiserated with the families and friends of the recent victims of insecurity in the country.

“Our prayers and thoughts are indeed with all our compatriots in Nigeria, who are daily facing this unpleasant situation. May the souls of the victims rest in perfect