Ade Bakare is opening a new shop today (Easter Monday). The shop, situated on Admiralty road, will stock mainly his new ready-to wear lines and some of the couture and bridal wears.

The London based designer said the shop would offer exciting designs in beautiful fabrics he is synonymous with lace dresses, silk adire, blouses, crepe, palazzo trousers, gazar silk, jackets alongside his perfume and a new footwear line of slippers.

“Couture clients would still have to visit the Victoria Island atelier for fittings alongside the brides”.