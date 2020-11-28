Christy Anyanwu

African fabric has come to stay on Nigeria fashion scene. Aso Oke, Adire, Kente, Ankara are predominantly featured in fashion designs these days. Ade Bakare, is one fashion designer who has carved a niche for himself, using these traditional fabrics to create alluring, exotic styles.

In his designs, he uses a lot of vintage aso oke, which he sources from Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta in Ogun State. “I find the old style of aso oke very intricate and giving more attention to detail than is the norm nowadays. Adire and ankara can feature prominently alongside fabrics such as organza, chiffon and gazars in rich colours”.

Baker in his 2016 collection, collaborated with film producers of the series such as Lekki Wives, One Room and Battleground movies to design costumes for some of the characters with these African fabrics.