From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Ewade Ruling family of Igbooye in Eredo local community development authority (LCDA) in Epe, Lagos state, has disowned the petition submitted to the State Police Command by Mr Abdulwasiu Musa Adebamowo, calling for the removal of CSP Gregory Ipekhia, the Divisional Police Officer of Noforija Division.

This was disclosed in a petition sent by their lawyer, J.A. Agbo Esq. to the Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi and titled ‘Attempts to pervert the course of justice and making false allegations against public officer: Request for investigation’, a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun correspondent in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

The lawyer said the ruling house, ably represented by the head, Mr. Julius Lawal Adenuga and some principal members of the family including Chief Caleb Adeleke Ogunnubi, Chief Felix Adekoya, Apostle Kayode Adebowale and Mr. Tope Bello among others, “by means of this letter, debunk the serial falsehoods in the said petition and to call for the arrest and investigation of Abdulwasiu Musa Adebamowo and his cohorts to face justice.”

They said because the truce entered into by the two warring parties at the instance of the police didn’t ‘favour’ Adebamawo and his group, they resorted to several antics, including the call for the DPO’s removal.

“Our clients happily signed the documents and have abided by the terms ever since. Because it does not favor his wanton greed and penchant for the use of force, Abdulwasiu has been fighting tooth and nail to undermine the work of public officers ever since. While the suit against him is pending, Abdulwasiu Musa filed the same suit seeking the same reliefs sought against him in an attempt to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public whereas it is all a ruse to lay false allegations against public officers who have only done their jobs.

“Abdulwasiu’s grouse with the DPO of Noforija division is that the DPO has consistently refused to be compromised by Abdulwasiu who has a knack for corruption. It is this failure to pervert justice and continue to harass members of our clients’ family that has led to this desperation and false allegations.

“We have been informed by our clients that if your good office falls for the current antics, the consequence can only be better imagined. We have our clients’ firm instructions to inform your good office that even if the current DPO of Noforija is removed, which does not affect our clients’ interest in anyway, so long as any officer deployed to Noforija refuses to act by AbdulWasiu Musa’s play book, he will not relent in his shenanigans.

“It is on the basis of the above that we call on you, on our clients’ behalf to impartially investigate the complaints on either side and let the law take its course. We shall supply every necessary information both written and recorded to back up this petition as may be required,” the petitioners said.