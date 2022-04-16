By Lukman Olabiyi

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) and others yesterday renewed their agitation for restructuring of the country.

They spoke, along others, at the first memorial lecture and book presentation in honour of late national publicity secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, during which they urged the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria before the 2023 general elections.

Falana who was the guest speaker at the occasion, said Nigeria had become a huge joke in the league of nations as the National Assembly had not shown any commitment to reviewing the country’s constitution.

He called for the restoration of true federalism to continue the battle for a new Nigerian anchored on justice and fair play as the struggle for restructuring is for freedom.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the event was meant to celebrate a journalist of repute, as well as a man of honour. He held that the state government was committed to advancing his cause by providing security of lives and property and quality education, among other amenities.

Yoruba generalissimo, Iba Gani Adams said Nigeria could only get its acts together with restructuring, adding that the current constitutional arrangement was faulty. He declared that nothing could change with the 1999 Constitution foisted on Nigeria and Nigerians by the regime of General AbdulSalam Abubakar.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The struggle for restructuring is the struggle for freedom. The challenge for the people that gathered here today is purely of a new Nigeria anchored on justice and fairness. This is the best way to immortalise Yinka Odumakin,” Adams said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In their good will messages, past and current governors of Osun, Ogun, Lagos States, civil society organisations, and human rights activists said the deceased was a dependable ally, calling for a credible national government, which would change the country for the best as 2023 general elections approach.

They thanked the wife of the deceased, Dr Joe Odumakin for keeping his legacies alive by laying a foundation, putting in place a lecture and book presentation.

In her vote of thanks, the wife of the deceased thanked everyone for their support for the event.

Some of the dignitaries include Deputy Governor of Osun State, Benedict Alabi, former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, Mr Jimi Agbaje, Pastor Tunde Bakare, and Olumide Fusika SAN, among other leaders of CSOs.