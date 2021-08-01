Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and other prominent residents of Lagos have given Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu adminstrtion a pass mark for its midterm performance.

Chief Adebanjo, who resides in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos in his unbiased midterm assessment of the governor stated that the performance signature of Sanwo-Olu can be seen in all sectors of the state .

According to nonagenarian Afeniere leader, the governor deserves commendation for his prudent management of the state’s resources as well as the visible transformation of Lagos State in a little above two years.

Chief Adebanjo noted that Lagos State under the leadership of Sanwo-Olu had continued to witness steady growth and development, especially in the areas of economic and infrastructural development.

The Coordinator of the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Dr. Gabriel Nwambu also rated the performance of the

Governor high especially his aggressive approach to road infrastructural development in the state.

He said: “I want him to improve on water project. Almost every city in Nigeria is so poorly flooded with water and we need to see properly planned efforts to overcome this problem in Lagos.

But he has done so well on roads and building community road

infrastructures. I will give him a high pass mark. He has done things that I am proud of. He has done very well. He should improve more on the issue of security, infrastructures and water. I think those are the challenges he needs to focus on the more”.

