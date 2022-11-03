From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has declared that Chief Ayo Adebanjo remains the acting leader of the apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation.

Reacting to a statement credited to him by a section of the media where he was erroneously quoted as saying that the meeting of Afenifere will henceforth hold in Akure as against Adebanjo’s home town, Fasoranti said he was misquoted by those peddling the rumour with a view to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere.

The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation has been enmeshed in internal wrangling since Fasoranti openly blessed the ambition of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Akure on Sunday.

The blessing of Fasoranti for Tinubu’s presidential ambition was against the earlier stand of the organisation which has pulled its weight behind the ambition of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The acting leader of Afenifere had openly declared support for Obi, even as he endorsed his (Obi) candidature on behalf of Afenifere.

Adebanjo hinged his decision on the need for zoning of the presidential position to the South East geopolitical zone, claiming that all other regions have had their fair share.

But Sunday’s visit by Tinubu and the blessing received from Fasoranti caused a stir within the organisation, with rumour making the rounds that the Afenifere meeting will henceforth hold in Fasoranti’s home, despite handing over the leadership of the organisation to Adebanjo due to old age.

However, Fasonranti in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant, Mr Adedapo Abiola on Thursday said there was never a time he said the meeting of the organisation will be held in Akure.

The statement reads in part “I have the knowledge that some sections of the media, especially the social media have been ascribing to baba Fasoranti false statements designed to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere.

“I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.

“Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria. It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race,” he added.