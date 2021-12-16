By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Afenifere acting leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo has challenged All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to disclose the source of his wealth ‘with which he bankrolled the elections of APC in the South West and that of General Muhammad Buhari and his various properties in Lagos.’

He also said he does not expect any favours from Tinubu nor did he ever request a house from the former governor of Lagos State.

Abebanjo threw the challenge in Lagos, at a press conference, where he dismissed accusations that he pressured Tinubu to build a house for him at the Lekki part of Lagos State.

‘Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the great philanthropist should disclose the source of his wealth with which he bankrolled the elections of APC in the Southwest and that of General Muhammad Buhari and his various properties in Lagos,’ he said.

He also noted that he does not expect any favors from Tinubu, who he said admitted about three years ago that he (Tinubu) owed his two term governorship of Lagos to him (Adebanjo).

‘I hold this view because Bola Tinubu just some three years ago on the occasion of the presentation of my auto-biography ‘Saying It As it Is’, that for my incorruptibility and strength of character he Bola Tinubu would not have been Governor of Lagos State in 1999. What then could he be demanding from me after his two term governorship to make me pressurise him to build a house for me, when I did not get a naira from him before he became the governor?’

Adebanjo also challenged former governor of Osun State Chief Bisi Akande to explain the source of his own building at Ila-Orogun and all other properties he has in Lagos and abroad.

Akande, at the presentation of his book, “My Participation”, last week, stated that Adebanjo pressured Tinubu to build him a house, an accusation the Afenifere leader described as the allegation as ‘malicious falsehood.’

He added that ‘it is alleged that Chief Bisi Akande’s building at Ila-Orogun, which I understand is more than double in expanse of my house in Lekki and some other properties he has in Lagos and abroad were financed by Bola Tinubu. His house in Ibadan was also alleged to have been built by the contractor that built the secretariat in Oshogbo, when he was the Governor of Osun State. I hereby challenge Chief Bisi Akande to clear the air by disclosing the source of financing these properties.’

He noted that his own house was built with the the proceeds from the sale of some property, including the house in Aguda, Surulere, where he was living, which was commission in 1972 by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and a bank loan.

‘I wish to state categorically that my house at Lekki was built with my resources through the sale of three developed properties, loan from GTBank and the sale of undeveloped landed property given me by my late leader Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory,’ he added.

He said the Federal Government is still owing him N1 million, being damages awarded by the court after gate of the property was forced open by Abacha security forces during the NADECO struggle.

According to him, ‘the gate of this property was forced open by Abacha security forces when NADECO was holding a sendoff party for American ambassador Walter Carrington in my house, I took the Federal Government to court for damages and I was awarded N1million naira which has not been paid till today by the Federal Government, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, was my counsel.’

Adebanjo said he had to clear the air on the issue since Tinubu, who was at the book presentation and knew he never requested a house, did not speak up.

