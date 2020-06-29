Wilfred Eya and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has urged former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid further embarrassment to his political career.

He said if Tinubu had listened to his earlier warning not to go into alliance with President Muhammadu Buhari, he would have been saved from his current ugly he was experiencing in the APC.

Chief Adebanjo, who spoke to Daily Sun at the weekend, regretted that the former Lagos governor abandoned the issues of restructuring and true federalism which the Yoruba and other progressive elements have been clamouring for to pursue an elusive political ambition.

“Tinubu allowed himself to be used by people who do not have the interest of the Yoruba at heart. He chose to follow President Buhari and I warned him that he is a military officer and has not changed his old ways. I knew his antecedents.

But Tinubu chose to follow him. He and his group blindly supported Buhari. I am not surprised over what is happening in the APC because I predicted it long ago,” he said.

Adebanjo said only restructuring and true federalism can save the nation from the ugly situation she has found herself following the maladministration being witnessed under the APC government.

“I have said it many times that the present administration has nothing to offer. Look at the problem of the country today; up till now, all the security chiefs are still in place, and they have proved to be most inefficient.

They are so deceitful in APC, they talked about restructuring and when they came to power, they didn’t believe in it again and claimed not to know the meaning or understand it. They set up El- Rufai committee on restructuring and the report was produced and they set it aside.”

Adebanjo said it was time for power to rotate to the South East to ensure the unity of the country considering that other zones have occupied the plum position.

“I don’t believe any region or any section of the country is more important than the other. It is not as if I have a special love for the South East or that I love them more than others, but am talking about justice, equity and unity of the country. The constitution of Nigeria has given everybody a right to aspire to be president,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State chapter of APC has denied suspending the immediate past acting National Chairman of the party, Ntufam Hilliard Eta.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Bassy Ita, disassociated itself from the purported suspension, insisting that Eta’s membership was not in any doubt.

“The said signatory is not and has never been the secretary of our party and can be better described as an impostor. Hilliard Eta’s membership of our party remains intact just as he has never committed any constitutional breach that would warrant his suspension.”