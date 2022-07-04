By Sunday Ani

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has commended the Ugadan President, Yoweri Museveni, and the Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitama Kingdom, His Majesty Solomon Iguru, for keeping their culture, and making its celebration an annual event in far away Washington DC, United States of America (USA). Adebayo, a prince of the Osemawe Kingdom in Ondo State, was a special guest at the event.

He said he was extremely happy that not even technology or distance from their homeland of Uganda, could stop the Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitama from the annual celebration of his people’s culture in America.

“This is an indication of the seriousness the people of Uganda attach to their culture. I want every African to emulate the Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitama culture, because before the whitemen came, there was a country and there was a culture. I am happy that we still remember the heritage of our ancestors. I am happy that here in Washington DC, you can still celebrate this culture and I believe that other African countries and cultures would have learnt one or two lessons from this celebration,” he said.

Adebayo, therefore, called on other African countries to emulate Uganda and give greater attention to the celebration of African culture, not only at home but even in the Diaspora. “I think there is need for every African culture to be celebrated wherever the Africans may find themselves. Our culture is who we are and it should be celebrated every now and then,” he stated.