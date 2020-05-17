Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
The names of three former Ekiti State Governors, Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, and Segun Oni were absent on the list of donors to the Ekiti COVID-19 Fund from March 27th to May 15th, 2020, Daily Sun has learned.
It will be recalled that Governor Kayode Fayemi had on April 4th, set up a 47-member panel of eminent citizens of the state, which included Adebayo, Fayose and Oni to help mobilise resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
A release on Sunday, signed by the Grand Patron, Aare Afe Babalola, the Chairman, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi and Secretary, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, showed list of contributors to the state’s COVID-19 Fund, from March 27th to May 15th 2020, analysis of deductions from the salaries of Top Government functionaries and political appointees as at May 15th, 2020 and list of donors of food and non-food relief items to Ekiti State Government from March 27th to May 15th, 2020, of which the names of the former governors were yet to be added.
The record available as at Sunday showed that Adebayo, Fayose and Oni were yet to donate either in cash or kind to the fight against COVID-19 in the state where they held sway as chief executives at one time or the other.
Some of the contributors and their donations include:
1. Aare Afe Babalola-N100m
2. BUA Group-N100m
3.ECOBANK-N52m
4. Mr Gbenga Oyebode-N50m
5. UBA-N25m
6. Chief Adebutu Kessington-N25m
7. Mr Kunle Soname-N25m
8. Bank of Industry-N25m
9. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation-N20m
10. Access Bank-N20m
11. Opes Manus Resources Ltd-N10n
12. Asset Resources Management and Co-N10m
13. Greenwich Trust-N10m
14. Akomolafe Oluwatoyin-N10m
15. Ade Adeyemi-N10m
16. Depada Marine International-N10m
17. Dr Abiodun Arokodare-N10m
18. Sen Opeyemi Bamidele-N5m
19. Sterling Bank-N5m
20. Kunle Gidado-N5m
21. Mr Femi Falana (SAN)-N3m
Some government functionaries and their donations include :
Governor Kayode Fayemi-N270,550
Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi-N306,271
Head of Service Mrs Peju Babafemi-N234,014
Secretary to the State Govt Mr Biodun Oyebanji-N187,211
Chief of Staff Mr Biodun Omoleye-N187,211
Commissioners, chairmen of statutory commissions and boards-N187,211
Special Advisers-N175,004
Members of statutory boards and commissions-N166,504
Chairmen of non-statutory boards and commissions-N153,999
Senior Special Assistants-N127,163
Special Assistants-N113, 302
Contributions from individuals and corporate organizations amounted to : N645,873,612.52
Contributions from govt officials and political appointees : N48,709,489.00
GRAND TOTAL: N694, 582, 612.52
Aproximately : N694.5 million
Expressing his profound gratitude to the donors, Governor Fayemi via his twitter handle @kfayemi tweeted : “Thank you to all Corporate Organizations and good spirited individuals who lend their hands in our efforts to secure our dear State against the Coronavirus scourge.”
Leave a Reply