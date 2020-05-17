Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The names of three former Ekiti State Governors, Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, and Segun Oni were absent on the list of donors to the Ekiti COVID-19 Fund from March 27th to May 15th, 2020, Daily Sun has learned.

It will be recalled that Governor Kayode Fayemi had on April 4th, set up a 47-member panel of eminent citizens of the state, which included Adebayo, Fayose and Oni to help mobilise resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release on Sunday, signed by the Grand Patron, Aare Afe Babalola, the Chairman, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi and Secretary, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, showed list of contributors to the state’s COVID-19 Fund, from March 27th to May 15th 2020, analysis of deductions from the salaries of Top Government functionaries and political appointees as at May 15th, 2020 and list of donors of food and non-food relief items to Ekiti State Government from March 27th to May 15th, 2020, of which the names of the former governors were yet to be added.

The record available as at Sunday showed that Adebayo, Fayose and Oni were yet to donate either in cash or kind to the fight against COVID-19 in the state where they held sway as chief executives at one time or the other.

Some of the contributors and their donations include:

1. Aare Afe Babalola-N100m

2. BUA Group-N100m

3.ECOBANK-N52m

4. Mr Gbenga Oyebode-N50m

5. UBA-N25m

6. Chief Adebutu Kessington-N25m

7. Mr Kunle Soname-N25m

8. Bank of Industry-N25m

9. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation-N20m

10. Access Bank-N20m

11. Opes Manus Resources Ltd-N10n

12. Asset Resources Management and Co-N10m

13. Greenwich Trust-N10m

14. Akomolafe Oluwatoyin-N10m

15. Ade Adeyemi-N10m

16. Depada Marine International-N10m

17. Dr Abiodun Arokodare-N10m

18. Sen Opeyemi Bamidele-N5m

19. Sterling Bank-N5m

20. Kunle Gidado-N5m

21. Mr Femi Falana (SAN)-N3m

Some government functionaries and their donations include :

Governor Kayode Fayemi-N270,550

Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi-N306,271

Head of Service Mrs Peju Babafemi-N234,014

Secretary to the State Govt Mr Biodun Oyebanji-N187,211

Chief of Staff Mr Biodun Omoleye-N187,211

Commissioners, chairmen of statutory commissions and boards-N187,211

Special Advisers-N175,004

Members of statutory boards and commissions-N166,504

Chairmen of non-statutory boards and commissions-N153,999

Senior Special Assistants-N127,163

Special Assistants-N113, 302

Contributions from individuals and corporate organizations amounted to : N645,873,612.52

Contributions from govt officials and political appointees : N48,709,489.00

GRAND TOTAL: N694, 582, 612.52

Aproximately : N694.5 million

Expressing his profound gratitude to the donors, Governor Fayemi via his twitter handle @kfayemi tweeted : “Thank you to all Corporate Organizations and good spirited individuals who lend their hands in our efforts to secure our dear State against the Coronavirus scourge.”