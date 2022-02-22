The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, has lauded the industrialisation strides of the Kano State Government and promised the support of the ministry.

Adebayo gave the assurance when the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, led state delegations on a courtesy visit to his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

He expressed delight that the state was once again taking its rightful place as the hub of commerce in Africa.

”I have received briefing on what you are doing with regards to the inland dryport, the last time I was in Kano, the issue was brought up by Kano Chief of Commerce.

“At that time, I expressed interest in knowing what was going on and on completion and ready for commissioning, that I will like to be part of it.

”I’m happy that you are inviting me to come and be a part of it. I must commend you for your foresight to seeing to it that this project come to pass.

”Like you rightly pointed out, Kano from its inception has always been the hub of commerce in Africa and I am happy that Kano is taking its rightful place once again,” Adebayo said.

The minister assured the governor and his team of assisting them in whatever forms required of the ministry.

He also commended the efforts of the state government with regards to the economic city and for its partnership with brains and hammers which would bring good economic progress not only to Kano, but the country at large.

Earlier, Ganduje had commended the efforts of the minister toward improving the social economic development of the country.

He said: ”First of all, we are here to appreciate you and secondly to inform you of our development as far as trade and investment and even industrialisation in Kano state is concerned.

”We will organise a Global Economic Summit in Kano but before we do that, as a kind of introduction, we will unveil the logo and the theme of the summit here in Abuja at the Transcorp Hilton on March 7.

”And we are appealing to you sir to honour us as our special guest of honour and to also deliver a good will message to the people and government of Kano State.

”We are inviting those in the diaspora who will also be with us, and they will see our development participation in terms of maintaining our trade name Kano as the commercial nerve centre of the northern part of Nigeria.

“Kano is now the commercial nerve centre of some West African countries, we are saying this with confidence, the city is experiencing boost in economic activities, as a result of the enabling environment created by the state government.”

Also, the Chairman, Dala Inland Dryport, Abubakar Bawuro, commended Ganduje for his efforts toward ensuring ease of doing business in his state.

Bawuru thanked the governor for his efforts in seeing to the realisation of the Dala lnland Dryport project.

He reiterated that the project when completed would be beneficial to the state, the country at large and the continent. (NAN)