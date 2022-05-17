By Sunday Ani

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2023, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has called the National Assembly to enact laws that will ensure proper punishment for lawlessness and hateful conduct.

He said the call became imperative following the brutal murder of Deborah Samuel Yakubu over an allegation of blasphemy in Sokoto last week.

Adebayo, who condemned the Sokoto killing on his official Tweeter handle stressed that when such laws are made, they must be enforced no matter whose ox is gored.

“We must stipulate laws and enforce them to combat hate and lawlessness. Justice must be done and seen to have been done in all cases, not just for the victim of today, but also for the overall safety and health of all. This is because perpetrators of today can be victims of tomorrow. We must speak up,” he said.

He noted that the role of leadership in a moment of crisis such as the one in Sokoto is to understand the issues, find the truth, do justice and unite the people.

“We now understand the issue to be an inexcusable murder in reaction to religious provocation founded on ignorance and intolerance.

“We must avoid defaming all for the misdeeds of a few. We must not exploit anger and grief for any other motive than to seek justice and calm frayed nerves.

“We must not reignite age old disputes or expand cracks in our society. There are only two sides, law versus lawlessness,” he stated.

The SDP presidential hopeful also advised Nigerians to love one another and shelve regional or religious differences.

“At this moment, let us not be Muslims or Christians, North or South, East or West. Let us be human and humane. Let us seek justice and not revenge. Let us invoke the law with truth. Let us support the Sokoto State Government to restore order. Let us unite for justice,” he said