Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo has visited Founder of Reality Organisation Worldwide, Elder (Mrs) Eunice Uzor Kalu.

The minister also visited Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Mascot Kalu in their respective homes in Igbere, Abia State.

Adebayo who made the visits at the weekend, prayed for long life and good health for Eunice Kalu, popularly known as Odiukonamba, even as he thanked her for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Mama we will continue to pray for you that God will continue to be with you. We thank you for the support you have been giving our president at the party. We greatly appreciate it and we know that we see your effort and we feel your effort. God will continue to give you strength and God will make you live longer.”

Senator Kalu thanked the minister for the visit. He recalled his friendship with Adebayo dates back years ago, adding that they became closer when they were governors in 1999. He extolled the ministers virtues revealing that he is one of the politicians he holds in very high esteem.

Kalu also showered praises on President Buhari for building roads and the second Niger bridge for the South East.

“President Buhari has done what other presidents refused to do. What all other presidents refuses to do for Igbo, Buhari is addressing those issues. He is a president that should be celebrated by us. No matter what anybody says , I believe in his works and I want everybody to believe in him .No leader is perfect, a leader might be good in this and be imperfect in the other one,” he said.

The minister accompanied by his entourage had visited Nkporo to attend the traditional marriage ceremony between Mr. Olumide Adewumi and Glory Nnenna Onuoha in Etiti Ama Nkporo, Abia State.