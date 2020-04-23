Nigeria-born former Premier League star, Emmanuel Adebayor, has vowed not to make any donations towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic in his adopted country, Togo.

The French-speaking country has recorded a total of 88 cases, including six fatalities since the virus broke out last December. Despite the development, the ex-Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur forward is not apologetic about his statement, saying he will do with his money what he chooses.

According to Daily Mail quoting Marca, the 36-year-old, who recently joined a Paraguayan club, is self-isolating somewhere in his home country. The publication further highlighted that Adebayor understood clearly some of his colleagues have contributed their quota for the battle against the scourge. But the former national team captain has shrugged off the notion of responsibility on his shoulders during this COVID-19 season.

Healthcare systems across the African continent are nothing compared with the ones in the UK or USA and Simon Antara, of the African Field Epidemiology Network, said: “We are preparing for disaster.”

“For those of you who say I don’t donate, let me be very clear, I don’t donate. It is very simple,’ Adebayor said in a Facebook Live video, as reported by Marca.

“I do what I want and eat what I want. Later, there will be people who will criticise me for the fact that I did not make a donation in Lomé (capital of Togo).’

Adebayor joined Paraguay side with Olimpia as a free agent earlier this year, but before the global shutdown was initiated, the former Real Madrid maneuvered his way back home.

He was said to have had stopovers at France and Benin before finally making it back home and many believed he brought the virus back home with him from south America.

“Some think that I was the one who introduced the virus in Lomé,’ he added. ‘It is very unfortunate, but this country is like that.”

Some footballers on the continent have stepped up to give their widow’s might in this period of COVID-19.

Daily Mail reports that former Barcelona striker, Samuel Eto’o, has promised about 100,000 people relief materials in Cameroon. He will donate face masks, hand sanitisers, soaps, and food through his Samuel Eto’o foundation.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea star, Didier Drogba, has offered his hospital in Ivory Coast to be used as a coronavirus treatment centre.

“They can compare me to Drogba, they can compare me to Eto’o, but, unfortunately, I am not them,’ he concluded. I am Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor and I will always do what I want.”