Basketball fans in Nigeria are in frenzy over the prospects of having Miami Heats’ Center, Femi ‘Bam’ Adebayo on the National team.

The 2017 NBA 17th draft who at the end of the 2019–20 seasons, finished as runner-up as the Most Improved player in the NBA was recently named in the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

With a consistent and eye-catching performance, Bam Adebayo according to many Nigerians will greatly improve and perfectly fit into the DTigers team.

Reacting to the clamour by Nigerians for the Nigeria Basketball Federation to woo Bam Adebayo to play for Nigeria, NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said impossible is nothing.

Kida in a recent statement opined that the D’Tigers meteoric rise in global basketball has recently changed the narratives with many Nigerians now interested in representing their father land.

“Before now, players like Josh Okogie and San Antonio Spurs player, Chimezie Metu would have had a second thought about playing for Nigeria, but when the technical crew presented the project to them, they were excited and they jumped at it.”

“Having Bam in the national team is a possibility that we are considering as a federation ahead of the 2020 Olympics and beyond”