Auto magnate and Agba Akin Majeobaje of Ibadanland, Prince Adebiyi Adesina has distinguished himself and literally made his life into a movie to be seen and enjoyed by all. The last two years have been awesome and remarkable for Adesina, who owns the popular Unique Motors. Despite the COVID pandemic, Adesina was able to reveal a bit of the serendipity that was upon him evidenced by the Agba Akin Majeobaje title bestowed on him by the immediate past Olubadan. Also within that period was the ECOWAS ambassadorship that recognised his many achievements. However, last week, the amiable Adesina clocked 40 and was also celebrating 11 years since he started running his Unique Motors brand. Being a notable figure in Nigeria’s corporate circle, many high-profile personalities were happy to send their goodwill and wishes across.

Adesina equally played the role of a grateful celebrator to a tee, as happy as you would expect from a true achiever. The auto magnate, however, has fixed September for a grand bash to celebrate his 40th birthday and 11 years anniversary of his company. Meanwhile at 40, Adesina is already leading a very brilliant life and if things go according to his plan, he has dropped a hint about becoming the first to produce a 100 per cent Nigerian car.

