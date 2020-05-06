Director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the various measures being adopted to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Adebogun, who made the remark in a statement at Ikeja, said the people were happy with the government’s efforts in managing the pandemic in the state.

He said in spite of the rising figure in number of patients in Lagos due to its cosmopolitan nature, the state so far has the highest single figure of recovery in the country.

The educationist described Governor Sanwo-Olu efforts and other government functionaries in the state task force against COVID-19 as commendable as they battle against the global pandemic.

Adebogun particularly commended the state government for taking the lead in due diligence in the intensive and thorough testing of the state’s huge population as well as for making extra efforts to provide sufficient test kits and medical preparation to contain the pandemic.

On the state government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the lockdown on the people, Adebogun expressed his happiness with the government for investing heavily on the procurement of personal protective equipment and the provision of palliatives and condiments to the vulnerable people.

He, however, noted that as part of the Caleb Group’s corporate social responsibility, palliatives, in form of food items, were also distributed to over 3,000 people in Imota, the university’s host community, to cushion the effects of the lockdown. He said the group would not relent in its efforts at joining hands with the government to bring succour to the people whose good neighbourliness was indication of an open identification with an emerging success story.

The Visitor to Caleb University, who noted with delight the fumigation of nooks and crannies of major public places in the state by the government as part of the safety measures to contain the spread of the pandemic, also applauded the Sanwo-Olu-led administration for embarking on an aggressive house-to-house and community searching, the commissioning of local production of face masks in large quantities and for localising testing with the opening of sample collection centres across the 20 local government areas of the state, thereby increasing the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

Adebogun further stressed that the state government’s engagement of the people on advocacy and sensitisation were ways of educating them on how to prevent contracting the disease.

The Caleb Group of Schools boss noted that going through the daily reports of the pandemic in the country, Lagos State deserves all the support and praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for giving regular updates to Lagosians on the steps being taken to contain the virus

While expressing his happiness in the government’s readiness to fight the disease to a standstill with its deployment of both human and material resources at its disposal, he urged the people to join hands with the government in the fight against the pandemic.

Adebogun also urged the people not to panic, but to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures released by the government.