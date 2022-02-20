Dual-national player Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro has revealed that she was delighted to get a call-up to the Falconets squad in December 2021.
The 18-year-old was called up to the Falconets squad for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Congo. Adebowale-Arimoro joined Watford on a dual-sign agreement from Brighton & Hove Albion Women this week and went on to make her debut for the Golden Girls in a 2-0 loss to Lewes at the Orbital Fasteners Stadium on Sunday, February 13, wearing the number 33 at the back of her jersey in the Women’s Championship clash.
This season, the American-Nigerian starlet has also trained with the first team of Brighton & Hove several times this season – a reward for her impressive performances in the FA WSL Academy League.
