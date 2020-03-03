Beifoh Osewele

Former Lagos governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has hailed Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, as “a beacon of hope for those in search of salvation.”

In his congratulatory message to Adeboye on his 78th birthday celebrations he said Adeboye’s dedication to his faith and the salvation of his followers deserved recognition and commendation, even from among those who do not profess identical beliefs.

“Truly, Pastor Adeboye is a strong and committed leader of nations. Through his formidable and devoted ministry, he has built a flock that now numbers many millions. With the support of his loyal and dedicated wife, Pastor Adeboye has built a church that is renowned across the world.

“He has led a life of grace and service. He is a beacon of hope for those in search of salvation and a guiding light for those who, like him, are called to serve.”

Tinubu added: “My thoughts are with Pastor Adeboye, his family and all people of faith across our great nation, Nigeria at this important moment. May God continue to show Pastor Adeboye His divine mercy.”