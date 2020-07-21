Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ahead of the reopening of schools,the Redeemer College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), has fabricated state -of- the -arts integrated hand sanitizer, dispensing machine and other kits to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The fabricated machines, which was commissioned by the General Overseer of Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has distinctive features like leg pedalled to dispense soap, water and hand sanitizer.

Also, the machine has a water storage tank, a tissue paper holding device, the tissue paper is for hand drying.

Speaking at the commissioning, Rector of RECTEM, Dr. Stella Mofunanya, said the machine was fabricated to meet the Federal Government COVID-19 preventive measures outlined the before announcement0 reopening of schools.

Mofunanya explained that the machines would be deployed to all entrances to students halls of residence, lecture halls, laboratories and workshops. She also added that the institution has produced nose mask and face shields in large quantities which would be given to students and staff on resumption as well as the production of alcohol based hand sanitizers.

The rector said as a way to contribute to the fight against COVID-19, secondary schools around the environs would receive the items from RECTEM, adding that it will include hand sanitizers, dispensing machines among others kits.

“We intend to share it with our neighbours, in Mowe and Ibafo, Ogun State Secretariat to see what we can do to assist them and we will fumigate the halls of residence, classrooms, laboratories and offices before re-opening”.

Mofunaya said during a recent meeting with the Minister for Education, she spoke passionately as a mother and informed the minister that RECTEM is prepared to resume. “But, how about other institutions. I don’t think we are there yet because we don’t want to see crises”

“I was stunned when the minister rolled out names of institutions that have come up with diverse innovations. If you say we are backward probably because we are not encouraged. Some organizations would prefer to import these machines that we have fabricated. We don’t believe in ourselves. Nigerians are intelligent. Almost all the institutions have fabricated one machines or the other to curb COVID -19, so presently, the institutions are in competition now about who is doing what to tackle the pandemic.’’

She disclosed that the institution is currently admitting students for 2020/2021 academic session and called on all applicants to indicate interest in RECTEM.