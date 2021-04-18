From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has condemned the recent attacks by gunmen on monarchs in Ekiti State.

The pastor spoke against the backdrop of separate attacks on two traditional rulers by gunmen in the state in the last ten days.

While the Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, was shot and escaped being kidnapped, the Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, was not so lucky as he was successfully abducted at his palace, his whereabouts unknown as of press time.

Pastor Adeboye, speaking in Ado Ekiti on Saturday when he visited the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said traditional institutions deserve respect because of the critical roles they play in society.

‘It is condemnable the flagrant disrespect to our traditional institutions in Ekiti State in recent time by gunmen,’ he said.

He urged residents to continue in their prayers for the country to survive the series of crises it faces, saying, ‘I have committed myself in fighting the battle for the soul of the nation spiritually.’

Pastor Adeboye was in the state to ordain about 1,000 pastors in the RCCG.

He said political leaders across the board must not relegate the power of God to the background in their activities and policies in the interest of citizens.

The General Overseer, who revealed that his grandmother was from Ekiti, said God will halt the reign of terror and violence in the country.

Governor Fayemi, expressing delight for the visit to Government House by the renowned church leader, commended Adeboye for his prayers and efforts towards the development and progress of the country.

He said that government at all levels would be ready to listen to wise counsels from elders and spiritual leaders in a bid for the country to surmount its rising security challenges.

‘We need prayers, we need a lot of help, our people are very very prayerful and we know the development RCCG has witnessed under your leadership, particularly in our own setting here. We pray that God will continue to be good to us and heal the land and in a moment, all of us will have testimony to the good works of the Lord,’ the governor said.

‘I want to on behalf of the people of the state thank you immensely for your untiring relentless efforts in ensuring that our country gets better, our lives improve and the quality of security and safety are improved in the land,’ he added.

Adeboye later prayed for God’s intervention in Ekiti State and Nigeria at large.