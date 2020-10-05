Chinyere Anyanwu and Chinwendu Obienyi

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Sunday, raised the alarm over the Federal Government’s continued borrowing from international lenders saying the trend portends grave danger to the country’s future and development.

Speaking during the church’s Special Thanksgiving Service yesterday, Adeboye said the level of decayed infrastructure especially roads across the country was another worrisome development that has turned most cities into slums.

He stated that most of the countries lending to Nigeria may be doing so to choke it with their harsh conditionality.

According to him, Nigeria may choke to death under the heavy weight of foreign debts, given that the borrower would always be the servant to the lender.

He said, “there are people who want this nation to choke to death and we read all about it in the newspapers that money meant for the development of this nation is swallowed up even after seeing that the people are hungry.”

Adeboye who cited 1 Sam 17 vs 34 to buttress his assertion, said the bear represents false friends who try to kill by hugging, calling them wolves in sheep’s clothing.

“Some of these countries who claim to be our friends want to hug us because they want us to come and borrow money. They want us to borrow so much that we would never be able to repay. They keep on saying come and borrow money, we are your friends. The Bible makes it clear that the borrower would be the servant of the lender and some of these people who pretend to be our friends manufacture guns and bullets. They rejoice when you have problems so that you can come and buy their guns and bullets and use them to kill your own people.”

On infrastructure decay across the country, the RCCG chief shepherd said, “I travel a lot on Nigerian roads and when I travel by road particularly, I understand when someone says the roads are not completely bad. I understand that it is a true statement because the roads are not just very bad; they do not exist anymore. It is a road that exists that can be classified as very bad. I have travelled within towns and distances that I used to cover within 15 minutes now take up to an hour. Our stagnation must come to an end.”

Citing Psalm 68 vs 1-4, Adeboye prayed that God should arise for Nigeria so that the stagnation it is facing will come to an end.