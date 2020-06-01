Romanus Okoye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said there will be baby boom and advised pastors to prepare for naming ceremonies.

He traced lockdown to the era of biblical characters like Joseph, Elijah, David, John the beloved, and many others.

“One of the great things that would come out of the lockdown is an increase in birthrate all over the world. A lot of great things are going to come out of this lockdown. Let me advise those of you who are pastors – you are resting now; I am busy. Get ready because early next year, you’ll be having a lot of naming ceremonies. You’ll be going from house to house naming newborn babies as a result of the lockdown.”

He said the rate of coronavirus recoveries across the globe is amazing.