Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enough Adejare Adeboye, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday paid tributes to the late Olowo of Owo, Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi.

Oba Olagbegi who died last month at the age of 77 was untill his death the chancellor of the University of Abuja and former chairman, Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs.

Ministering at an interdenominational funeral service organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for late Oba Olagbegi, Pastor Adeboye described the late Olowo of Owo, Olateru-Olagbegi, as a man with good legacies.

Adeboye who was represented by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, the National Overseer of the church said that the late monarch had written his name in gold as he served God and humanity in his entire life. The General Overseer recalled that the monarch had already lived a fulfilled life, as a king, a family man and as a Christian.

According to him, death does not respect age and status, saying that everything becomes useless when death strikes.

Adeboye condemned act of attaching one’s life to power and wealth, adding that there is no permanent residence on earth, saying that “death is a transition to heaven for Christians.”