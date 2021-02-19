GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye who recently celebrated his 40 years on the saddle of the church yesterday joined the call for the release of all captives including Leah Sharibu after three years of captivity of Boko Haram insurgents.

In a paragraph memo titled “Call for Release of Leah Sharibu”, the General Overseer of the church gave some directives to the church pastors and parents of the church.

According to the brief letter signed by him personally he directed the church pastors to intensify prayers for immediate release of the captives including the teenage captives, Leah Sharibu who is suffering her third year in captivity.

He directed them: “I hereby again, call and direct all Pastors in The Redeemed

Christian Church of God, all over the world, not to stop but to intensify their prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

“I also call on every parent, all over the world, to use whatever influence they have, to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, is released,” Pastor Adeboye emphasised.

According to brief message “we shall not relent in our prayers” for the captives including the school children that were abducted recently in Niger State by the fundamentals.