The maiden convocation of the Redeemer’s College of Technology (RECTEM), which took place recently at the institution’s premises in Mowe, Ogun State, was an unforgettable event for many.

The founder of RECTEM, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, stressed the importance of not just raising technical students to be skilled workers and employers of labour, but also ensure that they are God-fearing and law-abiding responsible employers and employees.

Adeboye, who is also the general overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church ofGod (RCCG), spoke at the first convocation of RECTEM in which 48 graduating students were awarded National Diploma and presented with prizes.

He charged the graduating students to preserve the values that have been inculcated in them, bearing in mind that they are just starting.

Adeboye, represented by Prof. Fola Aboaba, congratulated the 48 graduates, saying, “A lot of people draw an imaginary line between physical and spiritual things, but we don’t believe that in RCCG, as the Lord is the source of wisdom both in the secular and spiritual world.

“Though you are in the world, you are not of the world. Carry and conduct yourself with the dignity that comes with the children of God.

So, press on and work harder, do not rest on your oars, this is not the end, it is simply the beginning.”

Rector of RECTEM, Dr. Stella Awoh Mofunanya, said the college has embraced technical and vocational education and training (TVET), which is part of the National Board for Technical Education’s mandate for skill acquisition and sustainable development of the Nigerian youth.

“Our entrepreneurship centre has been engaging students in various vocational training, such as tie-and-dye, production of different types of spices for healthy living and fashion designing, confectioneries, paint production, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectant-making, Web design, bags and shoe production, poultry, mushroom and fish farming, among others, for them to become self-reliant and employers of labour,’’ she added. She tasked the graduates to remain passionate about technological, innovations, development and the opportunities available to them.

Mofunanya said RECTEM has reached out to some Federal Government agencies in its attempt at research and development as well as in consideration of revenue generation for the institution. “We have strengthened ties with the NBTE, Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Abuja”.

The Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Johnson Odesola, said RECTEM was established to build highly skilled middle level technical manpower as entrepreneurial champions to fill the yarning gap in the nation’s micro, small and medium enterprises.

He advised the graduating students not to see their achievement yet as an end in itself but as means to achieving greater heights.

Commissioner for Education, Ogun State, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, represented by Mrs. Ogunleye Abosede, commended the management of the institution on the historical occasion.

“A well-educated society is a weapon in the achievement of a better society. Education is more than just a collection of degrees.’’

Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe,who delivered the convocation lecturer titled: “Raising Champions For The Next Phase Of Technical Innovation in Nigeria,” hinted that government should pay attention to technical education, make fund available and revive those technical colleges.

“Those technical colleges, their equipments are just rotting away and that is not too good for the country. In the past, when you areabout to enter technical college, we do city and guilds and they are feeders to polytechnics. All of a sudden, students are no longer interested in it.