From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is set to visit Bauchi on Tuesday and Wednesday for the highly anticipated Light Up Bauchi mega crusade

The mega crusade, which will take place at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, is organised by the RCCG in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The Special Assistant to Pastor Adeboye on Personnel, Pastor Julius Olalekan, described the crusade as a phenomenon because it is happening in a unique way.

Prominent Christian clerics like Pastor Joe Olaiya, Prophet Isa El-Buba, Pastor Ishaku Chintok, among others will attend the crusade, he said.

Olalekan, who is the Pastor in charge of Region 17 of Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Taraba states of the North-East, said arrangements for the success of the mega crusade were going well.

Music ministers expected to attend include Dr. Panan Percy Paul, Solomon Lange, Friday Jibo, the classical choir of Bauchi state, the mass choir, he said.

“We’re already mounting up the stage, the lights and every arrangements is in ground. Security is on ground, arrangements for free flow of traffic is on ground, the sanitation and fumigation of the venue to make it comfortable for people to make sure we have a hitch-free outing here,” hr said

“What we are doing now is to perfect the arrangements and ensure that everything goes in smoothly.

He said the crusade is not just a denominational gathering but also a gathering of Christians and everybody because people will encounter God for change.

“We expect that, by the special grace of God, people will come from every nook and cranny, as many that have the love of God in their hearts and who believe that God can make a change in their lives, because right here, there will be miracles, there will be healings, there will be divine visitation and the manifestation of the power of God which everybody needs,” he said.

“And so all eyes are on God and we believe that every need will be met this season. It is an unusual time, it is a moment that God has set apart to visit this land, the story of Bauchi will never remain the same again after this ‘Light Up Crusade’ because darkness will disappear and God will be glorified in this land”

He described Bauchi as a place where everything seems well but it is barren and expressed optimism that things would change after the crusade.

“We discovered that this place is like what happened in Jericho, everything looks okay but the land is barren. But God has decided to heal the barrenness of Bauchi state and after now, things will definitely begin to take a new turn,” he said.

“That is in the hand of God but look at what (the size of the stadium) we have here, we believe that as many hearts who God has touched will gather together. God has plans for his people and once he plans for you to bless you, he will ensure that you are there. I believe God has planned for everybody in this city, if you are ask me how many people I am expecting here, I will tell you that I am expecting everybody in Bauchi state.

“By the special grace of God, we will have on ground with us here, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, it is going to be outstanding and phenomenal because this is the first time he’s holding this kind of a programme in this land”