By Chinwendu Obienyi

Following the successful listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ronchess Global Resources Plc has now restructured its board and notified the investing public about the changes that has been made.

The company is now led by Mr Adeolu Adeboye – a graduate of Software Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire United Kingdom.

He practiced in this field for ten years in the United Kingdom before moving back to Nigeria. A seasoned entrepreneur who has created many businesses, Adeboy’s areas of expertise include Insurance, Retail, Power, and Construction. He is an entrepreneur with experience in running diverse business interests successfully.

The board is co-chaired by Captain Niyi Ogunnowo who has over two decades of experience spanning Information Technology and the transportation industry across Nigeria and the United States of America.

Ogunnowo graduated with Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) in Computer Information Systems from Rutgers University Newark, NJ USA and Master of Science in Business and Information Systems from New Jersey University of Technology Newark New Jersey, United States of America.

He holds high profile certifications and licenses such as the Airline Transport Pilot License, B-737 (CLASSIC) TRI EASA Certification, Oracle Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified Professional and Microsoft Certified Small and Medium Business Specialist.