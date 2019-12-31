Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Counselling and words of encouragement for graduating students were some of the high-points of the 11th convocation ceremony of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State held recently.

They were aimed at boosting the morales of the graduating students to apply the knowledge and skills they had acquired from the university in not only contributing to nation-building but also to create niches for themselves for self-sustenance.

It is against this backdrop that the Cynosure Set of the graduating students were admonished to go out and strive for goals capable of guaranteeing themselves a sustainable living.

Visitor to the university and General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, while addressing the graduating students stressed that the emphasis of the university was to produce godly professionals in workplaces, which, he said, informed the need to produce them as entrepreneurs or employers of labour rather than employees, especially in the current fast-paced socio-economic climate.

“I congratulate all the graduates and I urge you to be ready and engage both your heads and hands as you proceed from here into the bigger world. The Lord will go with you without a fall. The great shall call you all great,” Adeboye said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Anthony Akinlo, urged them to go into the world and live by their name “The Cynosure Set” in the reflection of seven attributes which, he said, included courage, crucifixion, consecration, contend, contentment, chastity and championship.

“Yours is a higher calling to fly. You are to be role models, not only in the local setting but for the world at large. A lot of investments have been made in you and you are to go out there and translate this to reality. Be innovative and think out of the box. Greatness is in you because your Redeemer is strong,” the VC said.

The Pro-chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Tokunbo Adesanya, said: “I am sure you would use all the skills and capacities you acquired and developed at The Redeemer’s University by thinking differently.”

The best graduating student, Miss Dosunmu Opeyemi, enthused that the university had been able to mould them as world changers and admonished her colleagues to make excellence, boldness and courage their watchwords to become goal getters.

“In a bid to make it in life, let’s follow due process and avoid illegal means. Success in life is not measured by certificates, riches and property owned alone but based on the number of people you have impacted successfully. So, I enjoin all of us to live a life of maximum impact,” she said.

The VC, who gave the highlight of the convocation, disclosed that 301 students graduated out of whom 21 made First Class, while 91 obtained Second Class Upper and 131 graduated with Second Class lower.