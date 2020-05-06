Eminent businessman and chairman of Premier Lotto Nigeria Limited, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, recently presented four ambulances to four state governments in the South-West.

The beneficiaries included Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun state governments, with each state getting one ambulance. The donations, it was gathered, were part of his contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The businessman had earlier donated N300 million to Lagos State government and N100 million to Ogun State government, respectively, to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.

Aare Kola Oyefeso, who presented the four vehicles at Premier Lotto’s office at Funsho Williams, Surulere, Lagos, stated that: “This is an extension of the philanthropic gestures that Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu has been doing ever since this COVID-19 pandemic started.”

It was gathered that Adebutu also donated N25 million to Ekiti State government. Oyefeso further commended the philanthropist for his humanitarian gesture. His words: “He has been donating far and wide to communities, including Surulere, Ajegunle, Remo community, comprising 33 towns, the Christian community like the Anglican and Methodist churches, as well as the Muslim community. So, this is just an extension of what he is reputed for, which is giving out to people and making life better for humanity.”