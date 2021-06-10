The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria ( CITN) has elected new officers to steer its affairs over the next two years. Following the successful conduct of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Institute on Wednesday, June 3, 2021, the leadership baton of the Institute was officially passed on to Mr. Adesina Isaac Adedayo, by the outgoing president, Dame Gladys Olajumoke Simplice.

Adedayo, popularly called ‘The Thinking Oracle’, is a specialist in Risks Management and Economic Model Building. He obtained his B.Sc. degree in Accounting from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi in 2017. He is a Fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. Ade is also a member of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) and a Certiﬁed Fraud Examiner. He started his working career with the Federal Audit Department (now known as Office of the Auditor General of the Federation) in 1984. In the course of his working career, he attended the Federal Treasury Academy Course 1 in 1988 and subsequently the Course 2 in 1991 when he took the first position at the entrance examination in which staff of all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government participated.