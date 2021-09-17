Nigeria’s Raheem Adedoyin was, yesterday, elected alongside 15 others to the governing board of the 70-year-old International Press Institute (IPI) in Vienna.

Adedoyin, chairman of the editorial board of The Herald newspapers and Secretary of of the IPI Nigeria chapter, was elected unopposed to the board of the prestigious body that focuses exclusively on press freedom and welfare of journalists across the world.

Adedoyin succeeds the late Wada Maida, publisher of People’s Daily. Maida had succeeded Kabir Yusuf, publisher of Daily Trust.

The election was held at the 70th General Assembly of IPI holding in Austria, with at least 200 member journalists, some of whom virtually tuned in to the event worldwide.

Other newly elected IPI board members are Walid Batrawi (Palestine); John Daniszewski (USA); Marton Gergely (Hungary); Emre Kizilkaya (Turkey); Elizaveta Osetinskaya (Russia); Etaf Roudan (Jordan); Hiroki Sugita (Japan); Jussi Tuulensuu (Finland); and Sami Zeidan (Qatar).

Zaffar Abbas (Pakistan) was re-elected to the board alongside Mahfuz Anam (Bangladesh); Monika Eigenaperger (Austria); David Jordan (UK); Riyad Mathew (India); and Khadija Patel (South Africa).

The 70th IPI Congress, which began on Wednesday, reviewed the situation of press freedom and media industry in the wake of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The congress featured lectures, master classes and seminars on varying topics such as Africa talk: Innovation in distribution of news on messaging platforms; Think Globally, report locally; sustainable financing of media; how can philanthropy help?; Master class: combating online harassment; strategy round table: independent journalism, cooperation and solidarity in central and Eastern Europe; townhall: strategies for resistance; conversation: are you still there? How to keep and grow our audiences; amongst others.

Nigerian delegates to the congress are Sir Folu Olamiti, member of IPI Nigeria Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Church of Nigeria Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television ACNNTV; Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Premium Times; Dr. Benjamin Fabian, General Manager (Public Affairs) of JAMB ; Mrs Tawakalit Olayemi Yusuf, member of the Executive Management of Sobi FM and IPI member; and Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State Governor and IPI member.

This year’s Congress comes two years after the last one in Geneva. Last year’s congress was held virtually because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.