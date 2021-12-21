Mr. Uriah Lawal, one of the lawyers representing the owner of Hilton Hotel, Chief Ramon Adedoyin has described his continued detention by the police as a flagrant abuse of his right and disobedience of a court order that he should be granted access to medical facilities in view of his health condition.

Adedoyin was arrested on November 15, following the death of a lodger, Timothy Adegoke, an MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo University in Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on December 9, ordered the Inspector General of Police to allow him access to a medical facility of his choice pending the hearing and determination of his fundamental human rights enforcement suit. The lawyer, however, said he was yet to be granted this request by the police in line with the court order.

The family had earlier expressed fear that Adedoyin could be in danger because of his failing health and appealed to the Inspector General of Police to either release him on bail or charge him to court.

A statement in Abuja, yesterday, said efforts by Adedoyin’s legal team to secure his bail was being frustrated despite his deteriorating health.

“Chief Adedoyin is reported to be suffering from diabetes and hypertension and needs his doctors to review his condition in view of his long incarceration by the police. There has been no concrete evidence that Adedoyin is in any way involved in the death of late Adegoke. We expect the police to have concluded their investigation on the matter, especially since they are now in possession of the deceased autopsy report. The logical thing at this point would have been to either charge him to court or grant him bail but none of this has been done.

“Meanwhile, the man has continued to express his innocence while also denying any knowledge of the whereabouts of his son who is also wanted by the police in connection with the case. We will therefore appeal to the police to do the needful and release Chief Adedoyin to seek medical attention or charge him to court immediately.

“Holding him indefinitely without charges is a flagrant abuse of his fundamental right which the police is bound to protect.