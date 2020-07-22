Gabriel Dike

In a bid to strengthen the capacity of teachers, while also preparing them ahead of Post Covid-19 and integrating strategies to enhance teaching and learning, Lagos State Ministry of Education organized a virtual training for public school teachers and stakeholders in the sector ahead of schools resumption.

Addressing participants through the webinar, Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said that the training is designed to develop teachers’ competencies as well as inform them on best practices towards managing challenges posed on the education sector by COVID-19.

According to the commissioner, “This seminar will prepare the teachers ahead of resumption, updating them with trending facts to upscale their teaching skills towards managing the children for better performances in academics.”

A statement signed by Head, Public Affairs of the ministry, Mr. Kayode Abayomi, said Adefisayo stressed that the theme of the webinar, “Mitigating Strategies against Erosion in the Education Sector” becomes imperative in view of the current global crisis and the need for Stakeholders in the Education Sector to stay safe, sane and healthy during this period.

While acknowledging the State Government’s unrelenting efforts towards reducing the spread of the Virus and seeking lasting solutions to the pandemic, the commissioner opined that considering the long stay at home of students and closure of schools for such a long period of time which had never happened, students are likely to be faced with challenges ranging from hunger, sexual abuse, domestic violence, emotional, social and psychological vices, which necessitated the urgent need to prepare the minds of teachers to adapt to the demands of the “New Normal” by empowering them on possible ways of dealing with the students, extending love and assuring them that this phase cannot hinder their bright future.

She however highlighted that the training focuses on three key dimensions with emphasis on Graphology – An Essential Tool in Predictive Learning, Effective Communication for Developing, Maintaining an All-Round Stable Learner and most importantly Child’s Right, Laws (Where to Find Help for the Unstable Learner). She therefore affirmed that each session is being facilitated by well-seasoned and experienced professionals in Child Development.

In her words, “The objective is to remain relevant and productive during the Post-Covid Era, hence the urgent need to equip our teachers with necessary skills to face and overcome challenges posed by the pandemic become imperative.”

Mrs. Adefisayo concluded her remarks by imploring the participants to be innovative and maximize this opportunity for the effective running of the Sector.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja expressed optimism that the webinar will enable stakeholders discover new methods of relating with students and think of what to do to survive the new normal. She urged participants and teachers to utilize opportunities derived from the 3-Day Training Programme, as the State will not relent in its commitment to the improved standard of teaching and learning outcomes in the State.

The Guest Speaker, Mr. Oladipupo Macjob, CEO MACDIPTOY Consulting Limited, commended Lagos State Government for this laudable initiative aimed at preparing teachers for the job ahead. He admonished participants of the virtual learning to maximize this programme for the purpose of enhancing teaching and learning.