By Chukwudi Nweje

The chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Dr Dominic Adegbola is dead.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani who confirmed the death said the late chairman died from COVID-19 related complications.

He said. “The late senior medical practitioner has been an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropy. He was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital. Dr Dominic was a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group.”

The late Adegbola was an active politician who held several political positions, including serving in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the botched third republic. He was also State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late former Lagos state governor, Lateef Jakande; until his death, he was chairman of the Lagos PDP.

Gani added that he was “a Martyr who was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, pauperised and less privileged. He stood for the development of Lagos. He regrets that Lagos is not as he wished. He will be forever remembered in Lagos politics. We condole with his family.”

The party directed all PDP flags In the state to be flown at half-mast. He said burial arrangements will be as announced by the family”