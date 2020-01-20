Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, has set up machinery to go into large scale cocoa farming to tackle unemployment.

Vice Chancellor, Babatunde Idowu, disclosed this during his inaugural press conference at the institution.

He recalled the nation once had the tallest building called the Cocoa House in the West and that the country made so much money from cocoa production in the past, adding that the university has made it its duty to bring back the hey days by going into cocoa farming to tackle unemployment in the country.

“We intend to start a cocoa revolution in Esanland and the entire South South region. In fact, Ghana was the first African country to start producing chocolate bars. Soon, GVU will start the production of chocolate.

“We have 667 hectares of land. I know we have a large chunk of the land from the master plan and it is dedicated to agriculture.

“We have started our nursery for cocoa, we have started our nursery for cashews, we are improving on the oil palms nursery. We are going to start gradually and we are going to encourage the friends of the institution to assist us.”