By Olanrewaju Ajeboriogbon

The Adedoyin family has called on the Nigerians, especially the social media, to exercise restraint and caution in their reaction to the unfortunate death of Timothy Adegoke at the Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife.

A statement by the family’s lawyer, Mr. Abiodun Williams, expressed concern over the manner Chief Ramon Adedoyin and members of his family were being dragged in the media saying the educationist remains innocent and could not, as the owner of the hotel, connived with his employees to perpetrate such crime.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“Like any Nigerian and a parent, Chief Adedoyin is also saddened by the death of the young man. For the avoidance of any doubt, Chief Adedoyin is not only an educationist but also an established business man with investments in different sectors of the Nigerian economy. He is therefore not involved in the day-to-day running of the hotel and indeed his other business establishments. Such is left in the hands of hundreds of employees.

“We therefore wish to say, once again, that Chief Adedoyin, his children and any member of his family are no ritualists and will never condescend to such devlish act.

“We call on the media especially the blogs, to allow the police to conduct proper investigations on the death of the young man and bring anyone involved to justice.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .