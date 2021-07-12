From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Government, today, gave $10,000 to its ambassador and sprint sensation, Enoch Adegoke to facilitate his preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan just as the president of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Gusau promised Adegoke a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) if he wins a medal.

In a webinar meeting, the Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu, who stood in for Governor Godwin Obaseki said the money was given to the sprinter to ensure there were no distractions in his preparation and quest for a podium finish at the Games.

Shaibu assured that the state government would continue to support Adegoke in his future outings.

“You can see how proud we are to identify with you. The funds we have approved for you is to ensure that your preparation does not suffer any distractions so that you can win a medal at the games.

“I can recall how hard you trained to qualify for the Games. You were dedicated to your craft and the whole Edo erupted in jubilation when you made the time that qualified you for the Olympics. You are indeed a worthy ambassador.

“We wish you well at the Games, which we believe will be a springboard for you. We want you to be level-headed, follow the rules and be clean (free from drug use). As a state government, we will continue to encourage you to give your best at all times. We are convinced that you will come home with a medal and you will get the needed luck on race days.

“Don’t be under pressure and be yourself and we are sure that with training and support, you will come back home with a medal,” Shaibu said.

On his part, Adegoke thanked the Edo State government for the gesture and stated that he is honoured and happy that good things would come from the support.

“I am happy to be part of this arrangement, it shows that the Edo State Government mean well for me. The road to qualifications wasn’t easy. I thank the state government for the support and I promise to make the state and Nigeria proud. This will be the beginning of good things to come as Mr Yusuf Alli has lined up several races for me in the near future.

Alli, a one time Team Nigeria skipper, lauded the Edo State government for the gesture while calling on other states to emulate the kind gesture.

