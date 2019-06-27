A new champions will emerge this year due to non-participation of women’s category defending champions, Sarah Adegoke at the ongoing Central Bank of Nigeria Tennis Championship.

Adegoke’s absence has equally created a healthy rivalry among the top female players who have been super-charged for the crown, thereby raising the standard of the game.

Though, top seed Blessing Samuel had a low start in the tournament has vowed not to take chances, but a tough challenge from former champion, Christy Agugbom may pose a great danger to her ambition of winning the N.7m star price.

In men’s category, unseeded Godgift Timibra defeated tournament 91 seed Ikechukwu Iloputa 6-4,6-4, to book a quarterfinal ticket, while sixth-time winner, Abdulmumuni Babalola beat Jebutu Emmanuel 6-1, 6-1 to advance. Nonso Madueke outclassed Leo Anthony 6-1, 6-0, Christian Paul thrashed Adewale Samson 6-1, 6-3.

Tounament number two seed, Sylvester Emmanuel outstroked Tochukwu Eze, 6-4, 6-2, number two seed, Joseph Imeh sent packing John Henry by 6-3, 6-3.

Oyinlomo Quadre, Bukola Olowu, Blessing Anuna have also moved to the next stage of the competition.