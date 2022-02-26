Nigeria’s greatest golf sponsor of all times, Olusola Adekanola, an Otunba has poured out encomimiums on the unending services late Lucky Omoluwa and Ogbueshi Uche Okpuno for the services they rendered to the game of golf before they passed on.

Adekanola, the ‘Tax Godzilla’, who sits atop CMCL, equally stated that last week’s 2nd memorial anniversary of Omoluwa and Okpuno should provide one moment of sober reflection for millions of golfers across Nigeria considering how the duo selflessly reached out for their fat wallets while doling out millions of naira to golf sponsorship in their times.

Adekanola, who at a time was sponsoring average of two Pro-Am tourneys a month worth some N10 million monthly, further disclosed that he was indeed inspired to do much more for golf when he noticed such huge support coming from Omoluwa and Okpuno.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“At a point I was about the only individual sponsoring Peo-Am events in Nigeria”, Adekanola recalled. “And yet I was not the richest Nigerian around then. My thinking was that if nobody was interested in sponsorship, how would the game grow and how would numerous young and talented golfers we were churning out yearly survive?”