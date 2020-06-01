With a lot of crap music choking up the music space, concerns have been expressed about the future and quality of Nigerian music. All in the name of street music many wannabe singers have risen and only to fade away after they have had their moments because their music cannot go the distance. For US-based Nigerian singer and student, Olusegun Femi Adeyemo, popularly known as Notfemii, this is not a path he had carved to follow.

“Unlike many songs out there that really don’t have meaning, the unique thing about my music is my voice, my cadence and also my range in music; I am very versatile with my sound. Good music to me is any song you can relate or at least vibe to, the listeners have to have a connection with your songs most of the time. I’m not a street music kind of singer.

“Adekunle Gold has a great influence in my sound. I mastered all the songs on his albums because I can relate to them. I sound more like Kizz Daniel, Joeboy and Adekunle. Let’s just say I’m versatile,” he said in a recent interview.

Notfemii says the uniqueness of his sound would stand him out in the music industry, saying he doesn’t make meaningless music like many out there.

“With the competitiveness of the music industry, I plan to stay relevant by dropping good music from time to time and also support and promote good music from Africa to the world,” he added.

Notfemii is presently an undergraduate of Morgan State University, Maryland, USA. He is uncannily blessed with the ability to play any song on almost any musical instruments as long as he hears it.

According to him, he started music when he was just 8 in the primary school. Even as at that time he could play various musical instruments. But professionally, music started for him in 2017. His first single titled “Uncomfortable” was produced by him. The beat for the song, as he said, was produced in his room and sent to friends for mixing and mastering. And when the song dropped family and friends knew a star was born.

The first single was originally released in 2018 but refixed and eventually released on March 20, 2019. He followed up the good work with another single “Wanting More” in December 25, 2019 and his third single, “Angie” featuring Dremo dropped April 17, 2020. It was mixed and mastered by Reverb.

His best Nigerian artistes include Style Plus, Oritse femi, 2baba, Fela, and Adekunle Gold.

“At different points in my life, these were the artistes I vibed to,” he said.

Notfemii is presently unsigned to any record label but confident the future holds a lot of promises. He hails from Osun State in Nigeria.