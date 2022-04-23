Adekunle Olayinka, an engineer, is not your regular politician having been armed with both corporate and political experience. He is not a new entrant in Nigeria politics as he had always been active in politics, even while in the Diaspora. For the CEO of Kunle Olayinka Peace Initiative (KOPI), he has learnt under the feet of the elders —Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Henry Ajomale— politically while also flaunting a rich resume from the corporate world —Siemens and MTN— with the hardworking father of three packed over 24 years cognate corporate experience in telecoms engineering.

For over six years, the engineer turned politician, worked at the Lagos State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Special Adviser and Chief of Staff to Otunba Henry Ajomale, who was then the State Chairman of the party. Olayinka, who is the Special Adviser on Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is a distinguished humanitarian who is passionate about touching lives. He is a Paul Harris Fellow of the prestigious Rotary International. As a special bred politician, Olayinka is closer to the grassroots. He has gained their trust and, by extension, got the nod of his people at the Ifako-Ijaiye federal constituency to represent them at the House of Representatives in the forthcoming 2023 general election. Olayinka, who is currently studying Public Administration for his PHD, is ready to take his chance as he faces his first election as a politician.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .