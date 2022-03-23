By Monica Iheakam

Commonwealth and Africa multiple medals wrestling champions, Odunayo Adekuoroye has shrugged off the Tokyo 2020 Olympic disappointment and bounced back to winning ways in style.

The former number in the 55kg women freestyle category won gold at the just concluded 2022 Alberta Open Wrestling Championship in Canada.

Adekuoroye representing the University of Saskatchewan, where she is studying Arts and Science, defeated four wrestlers in the 62kg weight class to clinch gold at the annual event.

The 28-year-old champion, who started her academic programme with the university online in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on international travels, arrived in Canada early this year to resume classes.

She had a disappointing outing at the summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, where Anastasia Nitchita of Moldova eliminated her in her first match in the women’s 5kg.

In 2017, Adekuoroye was ranked number one by the United World Wrestling (UWW) at women’s freestyle 55 kg category and went onto win silver medal in 55 kg category after losing narrowly to Japan’s Haruna Okuno in the final of 2017 World Wrestling Championship, held in Paris, France.