Commonwealth champion, Odunayo Adekuoroye said she is excited, following her latest triumphs at the just-concluded 2019 African Senior Wrestling Championships in Hammamet, Tunisia, while heaping praises on those, who backed her to victory.

The 25-year-old Adekuoroye won her 5th African title over the weekend after beating her opponents without conceding a point in four bouts. As a result of her superb showings, the 2017 world silver medalist was crowned the best female wrestler of the tournament.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for this huge success; winning my fifth African title and being the best female wrestler of the tournament,” she said. “It’s a very good testimony for me.

“I’m so glad; I’m happy. I really want to thank the President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali for running around for us to be here (Tunisia). I want to thank my coach (Purity Akuh) for his tactical ability and instructions. I want to thank my teammates, my training partners, we both made it. And I really want to appreciate my father in the Lord, Dr. D.K. Kolawole Odukoya and his wife for their support.

“And I believe it is a very good preparation for me for the next tournaments.”