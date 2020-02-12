New world number one wrestler in the 57kg women category, Odunayo Adekuruoye is relishing her latest success after emerging with another gold medal triumph at the just concluded Senior Africa Wrestling Championship in the Algerian capital city of Algiers, which saw her moved up to number one in the world in her category.

Adekuruoye speaking in a chat with brila.net also clarified that her latest success in Algeria makes it sixth African title as against the widely reported fifth title, which was due to errors from the United World Wrestling Federation. She won the African title in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2020.

“I feel so excited, I’m happy I’m glad. I won my sixth African title not fifth, I messaged the United World Wrestling yesterday and they apologised for the mistake.

“I won my sixth African title and I believe it’s one of the preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. I need to compete a lot before the Olympics; I need to have some matches. And having four matches here I think it’s one of the preparation for the Tokyo Olympic games.”

Also, undisputed Africa wrestling champion in the women 68kg category, Blessing Oburududu has expressed her delight after winning her 10th straight title at the just concluded Africa Wrestling Championship in Algiers, Algeria, and in the process rising up further to world number two in the world wrestling ranking.